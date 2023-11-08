Yuma voters reject pay raise for Mayor, City Council

YUMA - Unofficial results from a special election held on Tuesday, November 7 show Yumans rejecting pay raises for Mayor and City Council members.

Voters weighed in on three propositions. As of Wednesday morning, only one looks likely to pass.

Proposition 419, which asked voters to approve changing the City Attorney’s report structure from serving reporting to the City Administrator to serving at the pleasure of the City Council. With about 1,000 ballots remaining to count, the proposition looks to pass with 4,042 yes votes to 2,512 no votes.

Voters seem less inclined to support changes to compensation for elected leaders and a new severance agreement for the City Administrator.

Proposition 420 would have increased compensation for the Mayor of Yuma to an amount equal to 60 percent of what Yuma County Supervisors are paid. City Council members would see compensation matched to 30 percent of supervisor salaries. Yuma County Supervisors are paid $63,800 annually.

Currently the Mayor of Yuma makes $12,000 per year while council members are compensated $3,600 per year. Passage of proposition 420 would have seen pay rates increased to just over $38,000 per year for the Mayor and just over $19,000 per year for council members.

As of Wednesday morning, no votes are at 3,472, yes votes trail at 3,097.

Proposition 421 would have changed the severance package for the City Administrator, allowing the Council discretion to provide up six months salary as severance. The current policy limits severance to two months.

As of Wednesday, no votes total 4,750 versus 1,861 yes votes.

Final results could be available on Thursday. The vote then must be certified by the Yuma City Council.