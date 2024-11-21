All Yuma County ballots for 2024 election have been counted. Here's who won

You may have moved on from the long, stressful 2024 election but some local candidates in Yuma County have been waiting for the past two weeks as county election officials counted outstanding ballots.

On Tuesday evening, county officials announced all counting had been completed. Final numbers are now in for local races, including city councils in Yuma and San Luis and the Arizona state House and Senate in Legislative District 23.

For the Yuma City Council, Mark Martinez ended with 52.52 percent of the vote while Martin Garcia got 47.48 percent.

Over in San Luis, three city council seats were up for grabs with six candidates. The top three candidates were Luis Cabrera, the only incumbent running for re-election with 19.67 percent of the vote, Esteban Rosales, at 25 the youngest candidate and son of outgoing Councilman Matias Rosales with 19.65 percent and Lizeth Servin, the only female candidate in the race with 18.25 percent.

In the Arizona House race in LD 23, which for some reason stretches from South Yuma County east to Gila Bend up into western Maricopa County (Buckeye and Goodyear) and includes part of Pima County as well (because why not?) the two incumbents won from the three candidates. Democrat Mariana Sandoval received 33.63 percent. Republican Michele Pena who took 34.16 percent.

Over in the LD 23 Senate race, incumbent Democratic Sen. Brian Fernandez won re-election with 53.8 percent of the vote over Republican Michelle Altherr who got 46.2 percent.

Final numbers for other local races can be found at yumacountyaz.gov and azsos.gov.