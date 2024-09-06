Arizona Edition Friday: Sandoval on "working" in LD 23 and assessing the ACC debate from the Green

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

01:23-23:15 - Victor Calderon speaks with Democrat Mariana Sandoval about her campaign for election in LD 23.

23:47-31:30 - Chris McDaniel with a look at stories making headlines this week and Lou Gum previews tonight's Yuma Rocks event sponsored by the City of Yuma.

32:00-52:00 - Lou Gum speaks with Arizona Corporation Commission candidates about the recent Arizona Citizens Clean Elections debate. Democrat Jonathon Hill, who took part, says there were some important topics missed, like water. Green Party candidate Mike Cease says it is an injustice that his party was not allowed to participate.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.

