A car parked in the same space since 1974 becomes a town landmark

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You know that feeling when you can't recall where you parked your car? Not a problem for 94-year-old Angelo Fregolent. He parked his car in Italy in 1974 and has left it in the same space ever since. Lucky there's been no meter to feed these 47 years. It's a tourist attraction even marked on Google Maps. Sadly, the city is moving the car to make way for a new traffic pattern, but they will also pay for a much-needed paint job. It's MORNING EDITION.