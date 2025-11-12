Hobbs joins Yuma County for dedication of first agriculture broadband tower

Governor Katie Hobbs visited Yuma on Wednesday to sign two groundbreaking AgTech bills, SB 1320 and SB 1661. The legislation supports technology and connectivity advances in Arizona’s agriculture industry.

The visit marked the dedication of Yuma County’s first agricultural broadband tower, kicking off a major project to bring high speed internet to local farms.

During the ceremony, officials unveiled the first of 34 planned broadband towers. The more than $6 million project is expected to be completed by August 2026 and will cover about 160,000 acres of farmland across Yuma County.

The project is the first of its kind in the state and the nation, positioning Yuma as a leader in agricultural innovation and smart farming.

Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines said the project will “help define the future of agriculture” and “reshape how farming operates through advanced technology and connectivity.”

The broadband network will serve growers, water users, and agricultural research only.

Alexandra Rangel/KAWC Trevor Adams demonstrates how drones are used out in the field on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Technology is increasingly being used by Arizona growers in the fields.

Local growers from JV Farms attended the ceremony to demonstrate how high-speed internet helps them operate drones and automated tractors.

JV Farms drone pilot Trevor Adams said reliable internet has been the missing piece.

“A lot of times we’re out in fields that don't have signals, and we have to relocate in order to connect and be able to use our drones, and we’re using them on a daily basis,” Adams said.

