The Orphan Master's Son: Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author in Yuma

The Orphan Master's Son is a 2013 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel written by Stanford University Professor Adam Johnson. Professor Johnson recently visited Arizona Western College to discuss his novel and its unusual setting—the Communist regime of Kim Jong Il's North Korea. Before the event, Professor Johnson stopped by the studio to speak with KAWC's Maya Springhawk Robnett...(originally aired 100213)

This story was featured on October 2nd’s Arizona Edition, which can be found in the related content below.