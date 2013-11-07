© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Arts and Culture

Artist Ben Russell Transforms Scrap Wood

KAWC
Published November 7, 2013 at 9:25 AM MST
1 of 8
Ben Russell's 'Dead Man's Chest' won the Urban Forest Products Award in the Design in Wood Competition at the San Diego County Fair in Del Mar.
Michelle Faust
2 of 8
Russell incorporates intricate details in his woodwork.
Michelle Faust
3 of 8
Lia Littlewood painted the interior of Russell's award winning 'Dead Man's Chest.'
Michelle Faust
4 of 8
Woodworker Ben Russell visits a loaned workspace where he stores his 'Giving Tree.'
Michelle Faust
5 of 8
Woodworker Ben Russell's 'Giving Tree'
Michelle Faust
6 of 8
Woodworker Ben Russell stand in front of his 'Giving Tree'
Michelle Faust
7 of 8
Woodworker Ben Russell's 'Giving Tree'
Michelle Faust
8 of 8
Chris Wheeler, YMCA director, stands in front of a sketch by local artisit Lia Littlewood.
Michelle Faust

Artist Ben Russell turns wood scraps into art—creating mosaics for furniture, sculptures and more.  KAWC’s Michelle Faust spent some time with the artist to find out where he gets his inspiration and to find out more about a large piece that will soon be installed in a local Yuma Family YMCA. (Originally aired 11/06/13)

Tags

Arts and CultureWoodcarvingBen RussellWoodcarver
Related Content