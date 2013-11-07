Artist Ben Russell Transforms Scrap Wood
Ben Russell's 'Dead Man's Chest' won the Urban Forest Products Award in the Design in Wood Competition at the San Diego County Fair in Del Mar.
Michelle Faust
Russell incorporates intricate details in his woodwork.
Michelle Faust
Lia Littlewood painted the interior of Russell's award winning 'Dead Man's Chest.'
Michelle Faust
Woodworker Ben Russell visits a loaned workspace where he stores his 'Giving Tree.'
Michelle Faust
Woodworker Ben Russell's 'Giving Tree'
Michelle Faust
Woodworker Ben Russell stand in front of his 'Giving Tree'
Michelle Faust
Woodworker Ben Russell's 'Giving Tree'
Michelle Faust
Chris Wheeler, YMCA director, stands in front of a sketch by local artisit Lia Littlewood.
Michelle Faust
Artist Ben Russell turns wood scraps into art—creating mosaics for furniture, sculptures and more. KAWC’s Michelle Faust spent some time with the artist to find out where he gets his inspiration and to find out more about a large piece that will soon be installed in a local Yuma Family YMCA. (Originally aired 11/06/13)