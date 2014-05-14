Arizona Western College Roundtable

Arizona Edition - Three Arizona Western College leaders came together for a roundtable discussion at the KAWC studios about the college’s 50th year, current budget and curriculum concerns, and their hopes for the college's second semi-centennial. Joining KAWC's Lou Gum in the studio is Carole Coleman, Vice President for Finance and Administrative Services, Linda Elliott-Nelson, Dean of Instruction, and Lori Stofft, Dean of Public Relations and Marketing…(originally aired 051414).

