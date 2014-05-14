© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Published May 14, 2014 at 6:30 PM MST

Arizona Edition - Three Arizona Western College leaders came together for a roundtable discussion at the KAWC studios about the college’s 50th year, current budget and curriculum concerns, and their hopes for the college's second semi-centennial.  Joining KAWC's Lou Gum in the studio is Carole Coleman, Vice President for Finance and Administrative Services, Linda Elliott-Nelson, Dean of Instruction, and Lori Stofft, Dean of Public Relations and Marketing…(originally aired 051414).

051414 Arizona Edition College Special - Arizona Western College Roundtable Discussion Part 2

This piece was featured in the May 14th Arizona Edition AWC Special.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

AWCArizona Western CollegeDean of Instruction Linda Elliott-Nelson50th AnniversaryCarole ColemanLori StofftGraduationGolden Anniversary
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
