Arizona Edition: Despite Enrollment Decline AWC Confident in Future

"Our students have shown amazing tenacity," said AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr who expects student success to be on par if not better moving forward into the new year.

As Arizona Western College continues to navigate through the pandemic, enrollment from Spring of 2019 to 2020 is down 26 percent according to AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr, but that's not stopping the community college from overcoming several challenges.

Corr says the college's focus has been on keeping students and faculty safe during the covid-19 pandemic and keeping student achievement on track.

"it is not one or the other, it has always been both," Dr. Corr says in a wide-ranging interview on KAWC's Arizona Edition.



Dr. Corr reiterated the need to deliver services and instruction from a distance but the challenge moving forward is how to balance that flexibility with the high level of support that the students need and deserve, he said.



"This community is desperate for us to succeed in these challenging times" - Dr. Daniel Corr, AWC President.

"How can we be intrusive and unavoidable in our aggressive support of students tutoring and advising and other things while providing flexibility," Corr said. Technology improvements at the college have also helped AWC weather the pandemic, efforts that began as part of the college's strategic planning initiative two years ago.

"If we hadn't started that process two years ago, we would not have veered nearly as well as we have this semester," Dr. Corr said.



Hear more form Dr. Corr on this episode of Arizona Edition that aired Dec. 11..



