By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- It looks like Arizona voters are going to get the last word on a $1.5 billion tax cut approved by…
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey wants the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn it's historic decision in Roe v. Wade and…
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey is doubling down on his refusal to reimpose mitigation measures to help slow the…
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- The public has no legal right to know the names of jurors who are hearing cases, the Arizona Court of…
While the city of Yuma gets a lot of attention for its proximity to the United States-Mexico border, it isn’t the only Yuma County city on the border.…
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- The outside contractors conducting the audit of the 2020 election told GOP lawmakers Thursday they…
A question has bothered climatologist Park Williams during the decade he’s been probing drought in the Southwest. Like other climate scientists, he knew…
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- A federal judge has slapped down a bid by Attorney General Mark Brnovich to get the federal government…
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- Arizonans may get the last word on a nearly $2 billion tax cut plan that mainly benefits the wealthy.…
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- Arizona is going to get to keep its laws against "ballot harvesting'' and saying that only votes cast…