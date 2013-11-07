© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Business

Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center

KAWC
Published November 7, 2013 at 10:25 AM MST
Good_morning_Yuma_Chamber_of_Commerce_mixer_060.jpg
Courtesy AWC
/

Running or starting a small business can be stressful and intimidating as well as financially and personally rewarding.  A lot of hopes are pinned on small businesses these days to drive job growth and expand the economic power of a community--today we’ll hear from an organization that is trying to help small business owners in Yuma and La Paz Counties do just that.  KAWC’s Kim Johnson speaks with the Director of the Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center about what they do. (Originally aired 11/06/13)

This piece was featured on November 6th's Arizona Edition, which can be found in the related content section below.

Tags

BusinessArizona Western CollegeAWC SBDCSmall Business Development Center
Related Content