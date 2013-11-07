Running or starting a small business can be stressful and intimidating as well as financially and personally rewarding. A lot of hopes are pinned on small businesses these days to drive job growth and expand the economic power of a community--today we’ll hear from an organization that is trying to help small business owners in Yuma and La Paz Counties do just that. KAWC’s Kim Johnson speaks with the Director of the Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center about what they do. (Originally aired 11/06/13)

