© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Economy

The Impact of Winter Visitors on Yuma

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published December 14, 2012 at 1:22 PM MST
1 of 3
2 of 3
3 of 3

KAWC's Lou Gum investigates the economic effects of Yuma's winter visitors and speaks with Ann Walker from the Yuma Visitors Bureau in this Arizona Edition...(originally aired 11/19/12)

In the second half of Arizona Edition, KAWC's Michelle Faust reports on winter visitor volunteerism and KAWC's Kim Johnson discusses homeless winter visitors...

AZED SEG B 111912.mp3
Arizona Edition Segment B 11/19/12 - Volunteerism and Homeless Winter Visitors

Tags

Economyyuma visitors bureauAnn Walkerhomeless winter visitorswinter visitor volunteerism
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum