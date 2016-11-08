Live Election Updates from NPR News

© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published November 8, 2016 at 9:04 AM MST
Today, as results come in across the country, NPR reporters will be updating this breaking news blog in real time. The NPR Politics team, along with Member station reporters, will be providing live updates in the form of photo, video, commentary and analysis for both national and local contested races.

This includes NPR’s Tamara Keith who will be covering the Clinton/Kaine election night event and NPR’s Sarah McCammon, at the Trump/Pence event. NPR correspondents and Member station reporters will be following up with analysis on local, Congressional, Senate and gubernatorial races in New Hampshire, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, Ohio, Wisconsin, Iowa, Arizona, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and more.

As you scroll through the live blog, come back to the top of the blog to populate new stories that have been posted since you’ve visited the page. Get a more in-depth look at each one of these races by clicking the “View Results” link in the top right of the blog.

    Lou Gum
    Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
