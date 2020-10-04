Arizona Edition: Rick Steves Talks To KAWC About Marijuana Initiative, Resuming International Travel

Arizona voters will have another chance to vote on legalizing the use and sale of marijuana for adults in November.

Proposition 207 is on the ballot and lays out guidelines for the recreational use and production of cannabis, as well as its taxation.

"I wouldn't be supporting Prop 207 if it was a pro-marijuana law, it's a smart public safety law, those are the kind of laws I support,"

said Travel with Rick Steves host, Rick Steves. Steves is also a board member of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML).

On this episode of Arizona Edition, KAWC's Lou Gum speaks with popular travel show host Rick Steves, an advocate for Proposition 207. They discuss the

implications of legalizing adult recreational use and sale of marijuana in Arizona. Steves talks about marijuana use in Europe and shares his insight what happened in his home state of Washington when decriminalization passed in 2012.



