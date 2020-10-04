© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Arizona Edition: Rick Steves Talks To KAWC About Marijuana Initiative, Resuming International Travel

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published October 4, 2020 at 9:47 AM MST
Rick Steves, PBS Travel Host

 

Arizona voters will have another chance to vote on legalizing the use and sale of marijuana for adults in November. 

Proposition 207 is on the ballot and lays out guidelines for the recreational use and production of cannabis, as well as its taxation. 

"I wouldn't be supporting Prop 207 if it was a pro-marijuana law, it's a smart public safety law, those are the kind of laws I support,"

said Travel with Rick Steves host, Rick Steves. Steves is also a board member of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML). 

On this episode of Arizona Edition, KAWC's Lou Gum speaks with popular travel show host Rick Steves, an advocate for Proposition 207. They discuss the

implications of legalizing adult recreational use and sale of marijuana in Arizona. Steves talks about marijuana use in Europe and shares his insight what happened in his home state of Washington when decriminalization passed in 2012. 

 

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
