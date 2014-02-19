© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Government

Spirited Discussions with Mayor Douglas Nicholls

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published February 19, 2014 at 6:00 PM MST
SpiritedDiscussion_0.jpg
James Anderson
/
Jim Anderson Photography
Mayor Douglas Nicholls Addresses Crowd at Spirited Discussions

Arizona Edition - KAWC recently kicked off a series of events designed to bring citizens together with the civic leaders and local experts on topics that impact and shape the community. They’re called Spirited Discussions and are hopefully a relaxing and enlightening civic engagement experience for those that attend.

KAWC hopes to conduct Spirited Discussions every couple of months.

To kick off the series, we invited Yuma’s new Mayor, Douglas Nicholls, to speak about his priorities as Yuma’s newest civic leader and about some of his observations after a month on the job.  KAWC’s Lou Gum reports the turnout was low, but that turned out to be an advantage for the attendees, as they found they had the undivided attention of Mayor Nicholls…(originally aired 02/19/14).

This piece was featured in the February 19th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

Tags

GovernmentKAWCMayor Douglas NichollsSpirited DiscussionsNichollsDouglas Nicholls
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum