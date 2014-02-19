Spirited Discussions with Mayor Douglas Nicholls

Arizona Edition - KAWC recently kicked off a series of events designed to bring citizens together with the civic leaders and local experts on topics that impact and shape the community. They’re called Spirited Discussions and are hopefully a relaxing and enlightening civic engagement experience for those that attend.

KAWC hopes to conduct Spirited Discussions every couple of months.

To kick off the series, we invited Yuma’s new Mayor, Douglas Nicholls, to speak about his priorities as Yuma’s newest civic leader and about some of his observations after a month on the job. KAWC’s Lou Gum reports the turnout was low, but that turned out to be an advantage for the attendees, as they found they had the undivided attention of Mayor Nicholls…(originally aired 02/19/14).

