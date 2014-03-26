Medical Community Makes Final Push as Affordable Care Act Deadline Looms

Arizona Edition - The clock is ticking for Americans and Arizonans to enroll in health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act, the universal health care law signed into effect by President Barack Obama in 2010. The deadline is March 31st. As of the end of February, just under sixty thousand Arizonans had signed up for insurance coverage under the ACA, also known as Obamacare.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation State Network Program is working across the country to inform Americans of the ACA and Heather Howard, the director of the foundation, says the pace of Insurance sign-ups has quickened dramatically across the country and here in Arizona as the deadline approaches.

Howard told KAWC’s Kim Johnson that interest in insurance coverage is peaking in the final days of the current open enrollment…(originally aired 03/26/14).

With the March 31st deadline looming, several groups in the local medical community are making a last-ditch effort to get Yuma County covered. Yuma’s Hospital hosted an enrollment fair over the weekend to get people signed up. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett swung by the event…(originally aired 03/26/14).

