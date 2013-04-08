Undocumented Immigrant Processing and Comprehensive Immigration Reform

On Arizona Edition, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents simulate KAWC's Michelle Faust's arrest. Listen to a tour of local facilities where undocumented immigrants are processed on the U.S./Mexican border.

In this segment of Arizona Edition, KAWC's Maya Springhawk Robnett talks to groups with a vested interest in the comprehensive immigration reform debate to see how they view the Gang of Eight and what they want from an immigration reform bill.