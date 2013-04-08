© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Immigration

Undocumented Immigrant Processing and Comprehensive Immigration Reform

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published April 8, 2013 at 6:30 PM MST
IMG_1381.JPG
Michelle Faust
/

On Arizona Edition,  Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents simulate KAWC's Michelle Faust's arrest.  Listen to a tour of local facilities where undocumented immigrants are processed on the U.S./Mexican border.

In this segment of Arizona Edition, KAWC's Maya Springhawk Robnett talks to groups with a vested interest in the comprehensive immigration reform debate to see how they view the Gang of Eight and what they want from an immigration reform bill.

AZED SEG B 040813.mp3
Arizona Edition Segment B 040813 - Immigrant advocacy groups and the Arizona Farm Bureau on the Gang of Eight and immigration reform

Tags

ImmigrationComprehensive Immigration ReformYuma Sector Border PatrolImmigration DetentionArizona Farm Bureau
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content