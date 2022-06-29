Pro-choice supporters protest in Yuma

Dozens of pro choice supporters came together in Yuma Tuesday night following last week’s U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The largely young and female group marched with many holding signs including ones that read “why does a gun have more rights than our bodies?” and “Reproductive rights are human rights.” They chanted including "MY BODY MY CHOICE!"

Aliah Quintero, 20, said she and others wanted to gather in Yuma after they saw similar gatherings in Phoenix and around the country.

“We are here to show we are not going to allow our state to ban our bodies, ban abortion or regulate what we can or can’t do,” Quintero said.

The group will continue to march in Yuma every night through Friday. Organizers will register people to vote.

Quintero said a health professional will speak on why abortions are essential healthcare. They have invited local pro-choice politicians to speak.

And the pro-choice group has a message for anti-choice politicians in Arizona, chanting "VOTE THEM OUT!"