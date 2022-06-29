© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Pro-choice supporters protest in Yuma

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 29, 2022 at 1:06 PM MST
pro choice protest my body my choice.jpeg
1 of 6  — pro choice protest my body my choice.jpeg
Pro-choice supporters march near Yuma City Hall on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
pro choice protest.jpg
2 of 6  — pro choice protest.jpg
Pro-choice supporters chant in from of Yuma City Hall on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
pro choice protest pc only choice.jpg
3 of 6  — pro choice protest pc only choice.jpg
Pro-choice supporters march in front of the Yuma County Heritage Library on Tuesday, June 27, 2022.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
pro choice Liz Jones Rachel Lord.jpg
4 of 6  — pro choice Liz Jones Rachel Lord.jpg
Liz Jones, center, Rachel Lord, right, and friend at a pro-choice gathering in Yuma on Tuesday, June 27, 2022.
pro choice protest Yuma City Hall.jpg
5 of 6  — pro choice protest Yuma City Hall.jpg
Pro-choice supporters gather in front of Yuma City Hall at a protest on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
pro choice protest Aliah Quintero.jpg
6 of 6  — pro choice protest Aliah Quintero.jpg
Aliah Quintero, right, speaks to fellow pro-choice supporters at a protest in front of Yuma City Hall on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Victor Calderón/KAWC

Dozens of pro choice supporters came together in Yuma Tuesday night following last week’s U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The largely young and female group marched with many holding signs including ones that read “why does a gun have more rights than our bodies?” and “Reproductive rights are human rights.” They chanted including "MY BODY MY CHOICE!"

Aliah Quintero, 20, said she and others wanted to gather in Yuma after they saw similar gatherings in Phoenix and around the country.

“We are here to show we are not going to allow our state to ban our bodies, ban abortion or regulate what we can or can’t do,” Quintero said.

The group will continue to march in Yuma every night through Friday. Organizers will register people to vote.

Quintero said a health professional will speak on why abortions are essential healthcare. They have invited local pro-choice politicians to speak.

And the pro-choice group has a message for anti-choice politicians in Arizona, chanting "VOTE THEM OUT!"

Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
