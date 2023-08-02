© 2023 KAWC
News

Visit Yuma campaign honored by Arizona Office of Tourism

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published August 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM MST

Yuma’s tourism advocacy group has received recognition for an innovative marketing campaign.

The Arizona Office of Tourism named the agency’s “Soak Up Every Minute” campaign Best Rural Marketing Campaign at an awards ceremony on July 11th in Tucson.

The awards highlight innovative and successful efforts to attract domestic and international visitors to Arizona.

Visit Yuma partnered with the marketing and communications firm JayRay for print, digital and billboard ads that showed photographs of various Yuma sights at different parts of the day.

Marcus Carney, Visit Yuma’s executive director, says the recognition is an incredible honor.

Visit Yuma will receive a handcrafted Cosanti Bell as part of the honor.

