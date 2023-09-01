Yuma community kicks off Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month

Members of the Yuma community gathered Thursday evening to light up the night and walk to raise awareness and show support for pediatric cancer.

Employees from Yuma Regional Medical Center and officials with the AdvoKATE Foundation met at the YRMC Cancer Center Serenity Garden where they turned on electric candles and necklaces. This was done to honor youth cancer patients, survivors and their families as September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

Lilian Campa is the mother of Kate Campa, a competitive dancer in Yuma who was 16 when she passed away from Ewing sarcoma cancer in October 2020. Campa leads the AdvoKATE Foundation.

"We get to advocate and educate people around the Yuma community regarding childhood cancer awareness," Campa said.

Before the walk around the main hospital, officials with the Pediatric Oncology Support Fund Committee and Foundation of YRMC spoke about the need to support families whose children are diagnosed with cancer.

Campa told the audience to take a moment and remember the loved ones who did not survive their battle with cancer.

"I can feel mine is with us tonight." she said. "She's here."

The walk around YRMC concluded with a countdown at the front of YRMC at the intersection of 24th Street and Avenue A as gold lights were lit in honor of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. Medical center officials say the gold lights can be seen every night in September.

—-

YRMC is an underwriter for KAWC Colorado River Public Media.

