Yuma community kicks off Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published September 1, 2023 at 5:32 PM MST
Alfredo and Lili Campa lead a #GoGOLD Walk on the eve of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at the Yuma Regional Medical Center Cancer Center Serenity Garden.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Alfredo and Lili Campa lead a #GoGOLD Walk on the eve of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at the Yuma Regional Medical Center Cancer Center Serenity Garden.

Members of the Yuma community gathered Thursday evening to light up the night and walk to raise awareness and show support for pediatric cancer.

Employees from Yuma Regional Medical Center and officials with the AdvoKATE Foundation met at the YRMC Cancer Center Serenity Garden where they turned on electric candles and necklaces. This was done to honor youth cancer patients, survivors and their families as September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

Lilian Campa is the mother of Kate Campa, a competitive dancer in Yuma who was 16 when she passed away from Ewing sarcoma cancer in October 2020. Campa leads the AdvoKATE Foundation.

"We get to advocate and educate people around the Yuma community regarding childhood cancer awareness," Campa said.

Before the walk around the main hospital, officials with the Pediatric Oncology Support Fund Committee and Foundation of YRMC spoke about the need to support families whose children are diagnosed with cancer.

Campa told the audience to take a moment and remember the loved ones who did not survive their battle with cancer.

"I can feel mine is with us tonight." she said. "She's here."

The walk around YRMC concluded with a countdown at the front of YRMC at the intersection of 24th Street and Avenue A as gold lights were lit in honor of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. Medical center officials say the gold lights can be seen every night in September.

—-

YRMC is an underwriter for KAWC Colorado River Public Media.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
