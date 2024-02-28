© 2024 KAWC
Gila Ridge HS spiritline takes fifth at 2024 USA Spirit Nationals

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published February 28, 2024 at 1:04 AM MST
The Gila Ridge High School spiritline competition team from Yuma earned fifth place in the 2024 USA spirit nationals in Anaheim, Calif. from Feb.16-18.
YUHSD
A group of high school girls from Yuma finished in the Top 5 in a national cheerleading competition in California.

Yuma Union High School District officials announced that the Gila Ridge High School spiritline competition team took fifth place in the 2024 USA spirit nationals in Anaheim, Calif. on Feb. 18.

YUHSD officials said the Hawks advanced to the final round among six teams in the crowd-leader division.

In a released statement, GRHS point flyer Emily Firasek said “Making it to finals felt amazing because I was so proud of all of us and how much work and time we put into the routine to go perform on the Nationals mat and it really made it worth it. Nationals was a lot because it was extremely nerve wracking and it kept me up so many nights stressing about it but right before we got on the mat I realized it was going to be okay because of my team.”

Officials said the team celebrated at Disneyland before returning home. The team will have a banquet on March 8.

Gila Ridge spiritline coach Jenae Bailey gave her team their flowers.

“I am extremely proud of these girls, our score improved and we weren’t last so to me that’s a win,” Bailey said. “Every step we’ve taken has been in the right direction, moving us one spot up at a time.”

YUHSD officials said the Hawks spiritline team earned first place at the USA Virtual Spirit Regionals this past December. They were also fifth in the state at the Arizona Cheer and Pom tournament in the 2022-23 season and won the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) show cheer state championship in 2021.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
