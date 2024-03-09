Cocopah Indian Tribe awarded grants to restore lands in South Yuma County

Lands belonging to the Cocopah Indian Tribe in southern Yuma County will be restored thanks to a $5 million grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s America The Beautiful Challenge program.

The tribe is also getting $200,000 thousand from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Tribal Wildlife Program and $315,000 from the Bonneville Environmental Foundation.

KAWC's Victor Calderón spoke with Jen Alspach. She is the director for the Environmental Protection Office for the Cocopah Tribe in Somerton.

Calderón also met with Joe Rodriquez, the manager of the Cocopah Museum. An officer with the Cocopah Police Department led the vehicles they rode in out to a quiet place of Cocopah land Alspach says is called the limitrophe. It’s right on the U.S.-Mexico border and they walked up along the Normandy barriers.

The only sound in this quiet area is a device that mimicks a gunshot to scare any any predatory birds that may be in the area.

—-

Scroll down for more coverage of the Cocopah Indian Tribe from KAWC.