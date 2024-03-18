© 2024 KAWC
Arizona Western College San Luis campus to host Multilingual Expo

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published March 18, 2024 at 12:16 PM MST
San Luis Learning Center

In sharing their stories, mostly speaking Spanish as native speakers at home with family and friends while using English at school and maybe at work, Arizona Western College students in San Luis give you an insight into their lives.

That is the goal of the multilingual student expos held every semester at the San Luis Learning Center.

Students share poetry, songs and dances from the Mexican culture in English, Spanish and Spanglish. That is their reality and this semester's expo takes place this Wednesday starting at 3 p.m. in Multi-Purpose Room 104.

Dr. Sara Amani, who teaches at AWC in San Luis, has said she is inspired by her students every day.

Dr. Deborah Crusan, a professor of Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL)/Applied Linguistics at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio will share her research and experience on Imposter Syndrome. That is self-doubt of intellect, skills or accomplishments among high-achieving individuals, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear from Dr. Amani and a student following the multilingual expo.
News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
