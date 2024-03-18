Arizona Western College San Luis campus to host Multilingual Expo

In sharing their stories, mostly speaking Spanish as native speakers at home with family and friends while using English at school and maybe at work, Arizona Western College students in San Luis give you an insight into their lives.

That is the goal of the multilingual student expos held every semester at the San Luis Learning Center.

Students share poetry, songs and dances from the Mexican culture in English, Spanish and Spanglish. That is their reality and this semester's expo takes place this Wednesday starting at 3 p.m. in Multi-Purpose Room 104.

Dr. Sara Amani, who teaches at AWC in San Luis, has said she is inspired by her students every day.

Dr. Deborah Crusan, a professor of Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL)/Applied Linguistics at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio will share her research and experience on Imposter Syndrome. That is self-doubt of intellect, skills or accomplishments among high-achieving individuals, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

