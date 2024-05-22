© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local High Schools Graduate Class of 2024 Friday

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published May 22, 2024 at 11:22 AM MST

Over 2,400 students will graduate from area high schools Friday.

The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) says each comprehensive high school will hold ceremonies Friday at 8 p.m., while Vista High School will hold its ceremony Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Yuma High School's Snyder Auditorium.

The district says this year's graduates have already qualified for an estimated $36.5 million in grants and scholarships to pursue higher education.

YUHSD says dozens will join the Armed Forces and more than 1,900 will graduate with an industry certification earned through a Career & Technical Education program.

Ceremonies will be live streamed on each school's Facebook pages and will be available on school websites next week.

Below is a list of links for coverage:

Websites:

CHS https://cibola.yumaunion.org

GRHS https://gilaridge.yumaunion.org

KHS https://kofa.yumaunion.org

SLHS https://sanluis.yumaunion.org

VHS https://vista.yumaunion.org

YHS https://yumahs.yumaunion.org

Facebook:

@CibolaHighSchoolRaiders

@GRHSOfficial

@KofaHighSchoolKings

@SanLuisHighSchoolSidewinders

@VHSLobos

@YumaHighSchoolCriminals

CONGRATULATIONS Class of 2024!
Tags
News YUHSDGraduationYuma County Schools
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content