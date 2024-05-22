Local High Schools Graduate Class of 2024 Friday
Over 2,400 students will graduate from area high schools Friday.
The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) says each comprehensive high school will hold ceremonies Friday at 8 p.m., while Vista High School will hold its ceremony Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Yuma High School's Snyder Auditorium.
The district says this year's graduates have already qualified for an estimated $36.5 million in grants and scholarships to pursue higher education.
YUHSD says dozens will join the Armed Forces and more than 1,900 will graduate with an industry certification earned through a Career & Technical Education program.
Ceremonies will be live streamed on each school's Facebook pages and will be available on school websites next week.
Below is a list of links for coverage:
Websites:
CHS https://cibola.yumaunion.org
GRHS https://gilaridge.yumaunion.org
KHS https://kofa.yumaunion.org
SLHS https://sanluis.yumaunion.org
VHS https://vista.yumaunion.org
YHS https://yumahs.yumaunion.org
Facebook:
CONGRATULATIONS Class of 2024!