Young Voter Series: Madison Gray, 22

KAWC | By Mack Schwitzing
Published July 16, 2024 at 11:56 AM MST
Miley Canela
/
Madison Gray
22 year-old Madison Gray is a recent Arizona Western College graduate.

Gray cites women's rights, health care, the war in Palestine, and poverty as some of the issues that motivate her participation in elections.

Gray stays informed by trying to be conscious of where news comes from and the individuals or sources doing the reporting. While she does get some news on social media platforms like TikTok, Gray says, "maybe don't get all your news from TikTok," but says posts can introduce a topic or issue that leads to more research.

The 2024 election is not Gray's first voting experience, and she prefers voting using a mail-in ballot since that provides an opportunity to research a name or issues she is unfamiliar with.

Gray spoke with KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter Mack Schwitzing for our Young Voters Series.

Gray's conversation was featured in the Arizona Edition Friday radio show and podcast released on July 12, available here.
Mack Schwitzing
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter
