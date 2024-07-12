© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition Friday: the voices of Yuma's young voters

By Lou Gum,
Elias AlvarezAngie GuzmanMack Schwitzing
Published July 12, 2024 at 9:56 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

The KAWC's Summer Student Newsroom has been talking to young potential voters about the issues that concern them and how they find information about how to vote and who to vote for.

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

01:20-16:50 - Breaking down the latest data on young voter habits and Angie Guzman introduces us to two young people who share how they navigate the voting process.

17:30-34:15 - Elias Alvarez speaks with a young voter who struggles with contentious family conversations about elections.

35:30-53:00 - Mack Schwitzing speaks to a young voter who says she's embarrassed for people who says they don't care about voting.

Look for extended cuts of some of these stories on the Arizona Edition Podcast.

Tags
Arizona Edition Election 2024Arizona electionsVoting Rights
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Elias Alvarez
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter
See stories by Elias Alvarez
Angie Guzman
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter
See stories by Angie Guzman
Mack Schwitzing
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter
See stories by Mack Schwitzing
Latest Episodes