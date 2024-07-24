© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Young Voter Series: Bryant Barragan, 22

KAWC | By Mack Schwitzing
Published July 24, 2024 at 9:00 AM MST
Brant Barragan, 22, advises first-time voters to do their research before they head into the voting booth or fill out their ballot.
LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com
/
318574929
Brant Barragan, 22, advises first-time voters to do their research before they head into the voting booth or fill out their ballot.

Bryant Barragan, a 22-year-old Arizona Western College student entering the CNA program, spoke about his aversion towards using social media as a source of information on elections and candidates.

Barragan says first-time voters should do their research, using multiple sources, before making up their minds about who and what to vote for.

He recommends that young voters do their own research instead of leaning on what the people around them believe in.

Barragan believes that voting is very important, and that his vote matters.

“People should not forget that that is something that we have under our Constitutional rights.” Bryant Barragan, 22

As a Christian, Barragan says religious liberty and freedom of speech are the issues that concern him most. He says he'll have to inform himself to prepare for the issues and people on the ballot in the 2024 elections.

Barragan spoke with KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter Mack Schwitzing for our Young Voters Series.
Tags
News Election 2024KAWC Young Voter SeriesArizona elections
Mack Schwitzing
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter
See stories by Mack Schwitzing
Related Content