Young Voter Series: Bryant Barragan, 22

Bryant Barragan, a 22-year-old Arizona Western College student entering the CNA program, spoke about his aversion towards using social media as a source of information on elections and candidates.

Barragan says first-time voters should do their research, using multiple sources, before making up their minds about who and what to vote for.

He recommends that young voters do their own research instead of leaning on what the people around them believe in.

Barragan believes that voting is very important, and that his vote matters.

“People should not forget that that is something that we have under our Constitutional rights.” Bryant Barragan, 22



As a Christian, Barragan says religious liberty and freedom of speech are the issues that concern him most. He says he'll have to inform himself to prepare for the issues and people on the ballot in the 2024 elections.

Barragan spoke with KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter Mack Schwitzing for our Young Voters Series.