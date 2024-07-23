Young Voter Series: Jose Pelayo, 23

23-year-old Jose Pelayo has voted before but says he is feeling unsure about this election season.

The Arizona Western College student says Gen Z is politically active but can feel like their vote doesn't change anything.

Pelayo also mentioned concerns about the age of the two Presidential candidates. We spoke to him in June, before President Joe Biden announced he would not accept the Democratic nomination and was leaving the race.

"I do feel like social media plays a big impact when it comes to elections, especially with the younger generation." Jose Pelayo, 23

Pelayo has voted in person and by mail in the past and likes voting by mail because he can research candidates and issues he may not fully understand. But he says, voting in person feels more like taking part in the process.

Pelayo uses social media to keep up with election news but says it is often the starting point to do more research. He says social media is accessible and is replacing Google searches for young people.