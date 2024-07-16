Young Voter Series: Hannah Finnell, 21

21-year-old Hannah Finnell says she gets some help with voting from her mom but says doing her own research is important to get different views.

Finnell says she is looking to support candidates whose values and policies align with her views, but admits she has some work to do headed into the upcoming election year.

"I feel like I hear something about voting once a week. I definitely get enough information about voting." Hannah Finnell, 21

Hannah says young people should do their research in order to vote, and suggest they skip voting unless they can make their own decisions. She is focused on state and federal elections but admits she should pay more attention to city candidates and issues.

While Hannah says she does talks about politics with friends and family, it can cause fights, especially with family members.

Finnell spoke with KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter Elias Alvarez for our Young Voters Series.

Finnell's conversation was featured in the Arizona Edition Friday radio show and podcast released on July 12, available here.