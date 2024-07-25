Young Voter Series: Ali Witrado, 20

Ali Witrado is a 22-year-old Arizona Western College student who says her family has no traditions around voting.

Witrado says it could be a cultural thing, but no one in her household ever talked about voting. She says that may be why she isn't sure her vote matters.

"I'm pretty sure my vote matters and it is important. I just gotta learn a little bit more about it." Ali Wiltrado, 20

Witrado is not registered to vote and thinks in order to take part in voting she would have to do a lot of research. But she says if she saw her community rallying around and issue or a particular candidate, that would motivate her to get involved and learn more.

As Witrado gets older she expects she'll start to look more into voting and pay attention to the news.

Ali Wiltrado spoke to KAWC Student Reporter Elias Alvarez as part of KAWC's Young Voter Series.

