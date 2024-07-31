© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Yuma County Votes: GOP Voters choose Lake over Lamb

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published July 31, 2024 at 10:07 AM MST
U.S. Senate Republican candidate Kari Lake speaks with reporters at the opening of her campaign office in downtown Yuma on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
U.S. Senate Republican candidate Kari Lake speaks with reporters at the opening of her campaign office in downtown Yuma on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Yuma - Yuma County GOP voters want Kari Lake to take on Democrat Ruben Gallego for a seat in the U.S. Senate, agreeing with state voters, but by a wider margin.

With unofficial statewide wins, Lake and Gallego look to be the party nominees on the November ballot to replace Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who declined to run for reelection.

As of late Tuesday night, Yuma County reports that Lake leads her nearest Republican rival, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, 60.55% to 35.39%.

That is a larger margin than statewide numbers show. The Secretary of State’s officehas Lake leading 55.4% to Lamb’s 39.2%.

Statewide, Lamb only leads Lake in one Arizona county, Pinal County, where he serves as Sheriff. Lake leads everywhere else.

Gallego ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

The Yuma County Elections website reports just under 4,000 early and provisional ballots still to count. Voter turnout is reported at just over 18,100 ballots cast. That’s a little over 17 percent of the total registered voters in the county, which top 106,000.

The Arizona Secretary of State’s office reports statewide voter turnout at 26.02% with 96 percent of precincts reporting Primary results as of early Wednesday.
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
