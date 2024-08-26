© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Western College appoints new board member for La Paz County

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published August 26, 2024 at 9:01 AM MST
Brad Sales has been appointed to the Arizona Western College governing board for La Paz County.
AWC
Arizona Western College officials last week announced the appointment of a new board member for La Paz County.

Arizona Western officials said Brad Sale has been appointed to the AWC District Governing Board, representing La Paz County. Sale is a longtime resident of Parker and the current Superintendent of Parker Unified School District #27.

In a released statement, Sale said “I’m honored to join the Arizona Western College District Governing Board and look forward to contributing to the board’s mission of expanding educational opportunities and enhancing student success across Yuma and La Paz counties.”

AWC officials said Sale's appointment fills a seat left vacant by the passing of Richard Lamb, who had served on the board since 2014.

Sale will serve the remainder of Lamb's term through December 31, 2026.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
