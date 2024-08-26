Arizona Western College appoints new board member for La Paz County

Arizona Western College officials last week announced the appointment of a new board member for La Paz County.

Arizona Western officials said Brad Sale has been appointed to the AWC District Governing Board, representing La Paz County. Sale is a longtime resident of Parker and the current Superintendent of Parker Unified School District #27.

In a released statement, Sale said “I’m honored to join the Arizona Western College District Governing Board and look forward to contributing to the board’s mission of expanding educational opportunities and enhancing student success across Yuma and La Paz counties.”

AWC officials said Sale's appointment fills a seat left vacant by the passing of Richard Lamb, who had served on the board since 2014.

Sale will serve the remainder of Lamb's term through December 31, 2026.