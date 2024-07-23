© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
AWC district governing board member Richard Lamb passes away

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published July 23, 2024 at 1:44 AM MST
AWC governing board member Richard Lamb
/
Arizona Western College

A member of the Arizona Western College district governing board has died, school officials announced Monday evening.

AWC officials said Richard Lamb, who represented La Paz District 1, died Sunday. He was 80.

Lamb's district includes the precincts of Parker, Poston, Bouse, Cibola and Ehrenberg.

In a released statement, AWC president Dr. Daniel Corr said “Richard Lamb was a quintessential Matador. Few have given so much to our college, our community and our educational landscape.”

“Mr. Lamb’s deep love for Arizona Western College was known far and wide and he leaves an incomparable legacy as a district governing board member of nearly ten years," Corr continued. "He tirelessly advocated for access to education and college opportunities within the Parker and greater La Paz County region. I consider myself fortunate to have received his unprecedented support and friendship.”

AWC officials said Lamb was born and raised in Moroni, Utah, He was the first in his family to attend college, earning a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University in 1968 and a Master’s degree from BYU in 1976.

Lamb moved to Parker in 1979, where he taught business classes at Parker High School until 2012. Arizona Western officials said Lamb taught classes for AWC and helped establish the concurrent enrollment program between Parker High and AWC.

Lamb was appointed to the AWC district governing board in 2014 after he had retired. In 2021, Lamb was inducted into the Arizona Western College Hall of Fame.

Services for Lamb had not been announced as of Monday evening.

To share a memory about Richard Lamb, you are asked to email Ashley.Herrington@azwestern.edu to have it posted within the Parker Learning Center.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
