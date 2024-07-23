AWC district governing board member Richard Lamb passes away

A member of the Arizona Western College district governing board has died, school officials announced Monday evening.

AWC officials said Richard Lamb, who represented La Paz District 1, died Sunday. He was 80.

Lamb's district includes the precincts of Parker, Poston, Bouse, Cibola and Ehrenberg.

In a released statement, AWC president Dr. Daniel Corr said “Richard Lamb was a quintessential Matador. Few have given so much to our college, our community and our educational landscape.”

“Mr. Lamb’s deep love for Arizona Western College was known far and wide and he leaves an incomparable legacy as a district governing board member of nearly ten years," Corr continued. "He tirelessly advocated for access to education and college opportunities within the Parker and greater La Paz County region. I consider myself fortunate to have received his unprecedented support and friendship.”

AWC officials said Lamb was born and raised in Moroni, Utah, He was the first in his family to attend college, earning a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University in 1968 and a Master’s degree from BYU in 1976.

Lamb moved to Parker in 1979, where he taught business classes at Parker High School until 2012. Arizona Western officials said Lamb taught classes for AWC and helped establish the concurrent enrollment program between Parker High and AWC.

Lamb was appointed to the AWC district governing board in 2014 after he had retired. In 2021, Lamb was inducted into the Arizona Western College Hall of Fame.

Services for Lamb had not been announced as of Monday evening.

To share a memory about Richard Lamb, you are asked to email Ashley.Herrington@azwestern.edu to have it posted within the Parker Learning Center.