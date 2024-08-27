© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
NAU President Cruz Rivera appointed to state education board by Arizona Gov. Hobbs

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published August 27, 2024 at 12:09 AM MST
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and Northern Arizona University President José Luis Cruz Rivera
x.com/GovernorHobbs
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs last week appointed the president of Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff to the state board of education.

Gov. Hobbs' office announced NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera to the State Board of Education. Hobbs said the state education board is an 11-member board charged with regulating and developing rules concerning primary and secondary public education in the state.

In a released statement, Dr. Cruz Rivera said “I am honored to be appointed to the State Board of Education by Governor Hobbs and look forward to furthering the important work of educational attainment and equity, strengthening collaborations between K-12 and higher education, and ensuring students in our state have access to high-quality educational opportunities."

Cruz Rivera was selected as NAU president in 2021. He previously served as the president of the City University of New York Herbert Lehman College and as executive vice chancellor and university provost of CUNY’s 25 campus system.

Cruz Rivera also served as a provost of California State University, Fullerton.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
