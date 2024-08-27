NAU President Cruz Rivera appointed to state education board by Arizona Gov. Hobbs

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs last week appointed the president of Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff to the state board of education.

Gov. Hobbs' office announced NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera to the State Board of Education. Hobbs said the state education board is an 11-member board charged with regulating and developing rules concerning primary and secondary public education in the state.

In a released statement, Dr. Cruz Rivera said “I am honored to be appointed to the State Board of Education by Governor Hobbs and look forward to furthering the important work of educational attainment and equity, strengthening collaborations between K-12 and higher education, and ensuring students in our state have access to high-quality educational opportunities."

Cruz Rivera was selected as NAU president in 2021. He previously served as the president of the City University of New York Herbert Lehman College and as executive vice chancellor and university provost of CUNY’s 25 campus system.

Cruz Rivera also served as a provost of California State University, Fullerton.