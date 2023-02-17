© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
NAU students meet with migrants, help clean up along the border in Yuma County

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published February 17, 2023 at 8:01 AM MST
NAU student migrant.jpg
Courtesy photo/ Fernie Quiroz
/
A migrant girl hugs an unidentified Northern Arizona University student at the border in San Luis, Ariz. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

While most college students are making plans for their Spring Break, a group of 20 students from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff helped pick up items left behind by migrants west of Yuma.

The students from professor Leah Mundell’s Global Migration and Human Rights class found items left behind after migrants presented themselves to U.S. Border Patrol agents. The items include passports, credit cards, foreign currency and more.

Student Angela Burmeister found a passport from China but other items surprised her.

“Seeing the children’s toys, pillows, toothbrushes… I started tearing up," Burmeister told KAWC. "It’s just so sad. These people already have so little and Border Patrol... is making these poor people that just want safety throw out basic hygiene materials. It’s devastating to see.”

The students spent several hours cleaning up along the border fence. They met with about 30 migrants in person later Thursday.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
