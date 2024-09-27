Community highlighted in Yuma job fair

The community will have a chance to connect with local employers and educational resources at the Yuma Community Job and Education Fair.

The event, on the Arizona Western College Yuma campus, aims to connect people with businesses and professional growth opportunities available in the community.

The fair will host over 60 employers, resource organizations and educational institutions. Onsite interviews, a Job Seeker Resource Area, on demand Employment, Career Exploration resources, and Training Opportunities will also be available.

Lalinda Vasquez, AWC’s career services development coordinator says this is the best time for students to have these opportunities and better understand opportunities in the community.

“This really widens the spectrum to let them know what’s out there, who they can go and talk to within the community. For example, opportunities for internships, anything related to any services that they might qualify for, or their families, things like that to be able to strengthen the community.” says Vasquez, who oversees all career related workshops and fairs in AWC.

The event will be held indoors at the 3c Schoening center from 10:00AM to 2:00 PM. Those interested can find the event at AWC’s online calendar to pre-register due to limited space. However, there will also be a table at the fair for students to register on-site.

