Bipartisan Poll: Arizona voters support protecting union jobs, labor laws

By Alex Gonzalez

Ahead of Election Day, a new survey shows Arizona voters are overwhelmingly supportive of labor law protections and are opposed to cuts affecting public sector workers and teachers.

John Davis, partner at the polling firm Red America, Blue America Research, said their data show if Arizonans are directly affected by things such as changes to overtime pay, or are worried about teacher shortages, children's class size growing or current public services being put in jeopardy, they are likely to make their voices heard.

"It is really a reflection of where the voters already are," Davis pointed out. "With Election Day upon us, get out and vote. And if these are topics that you care about, figure out where your local elected officials -- but also other folks up and down the ballot -- will be on these important issues."

Davis pointed out their survey touches on "state-based" topics. He acknowledged while survey data is interesting and can provide a better gauge of the issues voters deem important, it can be useful information for state legislators to consider ahead of next year's legislative session, especially with what Davis called the "overwhelming" support for preserving union jobs and labor laws in the Grand Canyon State.

Davis contends Arizona will be decisive in the election for many reasons. While their data show Vice President Kamala Harris is gaining momentum in the state, she is still neck-and-neck with former President Donald Trump. Their polling, which was put out to 589 registered voters, showed Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., has a 15-point lead over his Republican opponent Kari Lake vying for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

"Folks are going to be paying attention, nationally, to what Arizona does on Election Day," Davis asserted. "Because it is out west, a lot of folks out east will be spending some additional time waiting for your polls to close and start getting reported out."

The survey found when voters were asked about whether Democrats or Republicans would "do a better job standing up for freedoms," 51% of voters said Democrats would, compared with 49% of voters who said they have more faith in Republicans.