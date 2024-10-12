get out the vote

-
The race for Yuma County Recorder pits a political newcomer against an election denier who says his Arizona community was the model for election schemes that robbed Donald Trump of a second term.
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden makes likely first Yuma visit for a high-profile Democrat in support of HarrisBiden encourages supporters at Yuma Art Center to vote early and get family and friends out to vote as well.
Former Mexican national soccer team player Claudio Suarez to join groups including UnidosUS and SEIU to encourage voters to "score a goal for democracy."