San Luis event encourages voters to 'score a goal for democracy'

In at least the second event targeting Latino voters in San Luis this month, local elected officials and candidates joined a former player for Mexico's national soccer team on Sunday to encourage them to "score a goal for democracy."

Claudio Suarez, whose nickname is "El Emperador" ("The Empreror") joined representatives from groups including the UnidosUS Action Fund, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and NextGen America at the San Luis Medical Mall.

Early voting began Wednesday and the message Sunday was that now is the best time to vote.

"We are encouraging Latinos to vote early because some times we may leave that until the last minute," Suarez, who played for club teams including Chivas de Guadalajara and Chivas USA in Major League Soccer (MLS), told KAWC.

On Oct. 3, the Votas Con Botas ("Vote with your Boots on") concert in San Luis geared towards young voters celebrated registering hundreds of new voters.

