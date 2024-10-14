© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
San Luis event encourages voters to 'score a goal for democracy'

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published October 14, 2024 at 12:01 AM MST
Claudio Suarez, a former Mexican national soccer team player, kicks a ball to David Obregon, center right, 8, of San Luis on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 at the San Luis Medical Mall during a get out the vote event.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Claudio Suarez, a former Mexican national soccer team player, kicks a ball to David Obregon, center right, 8, of San Luis on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 at the San Luis Medical Mall during a get out the vote event.

In at least the second event targeting Latino voters in San Luis this month, local elected officials and candidates joined a former player for Mexico's national soccer team on Sunday to encourage them to "score a goal for democracy."

Claudio Suarez, whose nickname is "El Emperador" ("The Empreror") joined representatives from groups including the UnidosUS Action Fund, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and NextGen America at the San Luis Medical Mall.

Early voting began Wednesday and the message Sunday was that now is the best time to vote.

"We are encouraging Latinos to vote early because some times we may leave that until the last minute," Suarez, who played for club teams including Chivas de Guadalajara and Chivas USA in Major League Soccer (MLS), told KAWC.

On Oct. 3, the Votas Con Botas ("Vote with your Boots on") concert in San Luis geared towards young voters celebrated registering hundreds of new voters.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more from the "score a goal for democracy" event in San Luis, including comments from an event organizer and a San Luis voter.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
