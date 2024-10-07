Vota Con Botas concert in San Luis celebrates registering new voters

Community leaders in Yuma County and especially in San Luis said they have noticed a lack on interest among young residents when it comes to voting.

So a couple of voting registration groups came together with local officials and held a concert this past Friday called Vota Con Botas, or Vote with your Boots on.

It all came together in less than two weeks, and thousands came to Joe Orduño Park. The concert was free but those who attended had to sign up online for tickets and once on the event website they could register to vote.

Concert organizers said they registered about 600 new voters.

The show included T3R Elemento, Nogales twin sisters Las Marias, San Luis native rapper Juan Olivas, Rocio La Dama De La Cumbia and rapper Brown Boy.

Victor Calderón/KAWC Rapper Juan Olivas of San Luis takes selfies with fans during the Vota Con Botas concert at Joe Orduño Park in San Luis on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.

The concert was organized by groups including the Arizona Students Association and Grita Canta Vota. Elected officials in attendance included Arizona state Rep. Mariana Sandoval, San Luis Vice Mayor Gloria Torres, San Luis Councilman Matias Rosales, who is running for the state House in LD23, and Somerton Mayor Jerry Anaya.

Cesar Aguilar Vota Con Botas.mp3 Cesar Aguilar of the Arizona Students Association on the Vota Con Botas concert. Listen • 1:40

Esau Torres Grita Canta Vota.mp3 Esau Torres of Grita Canta Vota on the Vota Con Botas concert in San Luis. Listen • 4:30

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear from Vota Con Botas organizers.