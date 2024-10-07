Vota Con Botas concert in San Luis celebrates registering new voters
Community leaders in Yuma County and especially in San Luis said they have noticed a lack on interest among young residents when it comes to voting.
So a couple of voting registration groups came together with local officials and held a concert this past Friday called Vota Con Botas, or Vote with your Boots on.
It all came together in less than two weeks, and thousands came to Joe Orduño Park. The concert was free but those who attended had to sign up online for tickets and once on the event website they could register to vote.
Concert organizers said they registered about 600 new voters.
The show included T3R Elemento, Nogales twin sisters Las Marias, San Luis native rapper Juan Olivas, Rocio La Dama De La Cumbia and rapper Brown Boy.
The concert was organized by groups including the Arizona Students Association and Grita Canta Vota. Elected officials in attendance included Arizona state Rep. Mariana Sandoval, San Luis Vice Mayor Gloria Torres, San Luis Councilman Matias Rosales, who is running for the state House in LD23, and Somerton Mayor Jerry Anaya.
—-
Stay tuned to KAWC to hear from Vota Con Botas organizers.