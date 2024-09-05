Arizona students group holds voter registration efforts at AWC in Yuma

With 60 days until Election Day, voter registration efforts continue in Yuma County and throughout Arizona.

At Arizona Western College, a new school year has begun. At a recent student fair, one of the tables was for the Arizona Students’ Association.

The ASA describes itself as a student-led nonprofit organization to “represent, advocate and fight for the interests of all community college and public university students in the state of Arizona.”

ASA’s registration push is just one example of efforts in Yuma and throughout Arizona to ramp up voter registration numbers.

Karla Vera is a local rep with the ASA. She told KAWC about voter registration efforts at AWC and in Yuma County.

"We have students helping students register to vote," Vera told KAWC. "We want to get students registered and remind them why it's important to vote... because at the end of the day your vote matters."

Jose Ramirez is an AWC student who just registered to vote. He said he’s thought about voting in recent weeks.

“I was not very interested in all of the political things." Ramirez said. "Now that I’ve been following the news, I thought that it would be the best time to register and be part of the change in the country.”

AWC student Isaac Ochoa Salazar said that voting is a civic duty.

“I would say you should definitely register to vote," Ochoa Salazar said. "You need to have your voice heard. You need to make an impact in your community. If you don’t do anything, nothing is going to change. If you want there to be good change, you have to be a positive influence.”

Sept. 17 is National Voter Registration Day. In Arizona, the voter registration deadline is Oct. 7, which is 29 days before the general election on Nov. 5.

Stay tuned to KAWC for ongoing local and state election interviews and coverage.