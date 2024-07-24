Will young voters turn out in 2024?

US Census data shows that Gen-Z & millennials will make up almost half of the potential voters in this upcoming election. But will we see them at the polls?

According to the research group CIRCLE, 57% of 18–34-year-olds say they’re extremely likely to vote in 2024.

22-year-old Arizona Western College (AWC) student Bryant Barragan is one of them.

“It matters and it is important," Barragan says, "because it’s actually one of our rights. And people should not forget that that’s something that we have.”

52% of Arizona’s eligible 18–24-year-olds voted in the 2020 election, and they are expected to make their voices heard again. 22-year-old AWC student Madison Gray says young people will get the future they vote for.

“I don’t think it’s fair that we rely on older generations to vote on stuff for the younger generations that the older generation maybe won’t be around to even see happen,” she says.

Gray hopes politicians listen to young voter’s concerns.