Arizona Gov. Hobbs talks to canvassers in Yuma hoping to flip state Legislature blue

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs made a last-minute trip to Yuma on Saturday morning to meet with canvassers who are hoping to flip the state Legislature to Democratic control.

Currently, the Arizona House of Representatives has a 31-29 Republican advantage while the state Senate is 16-14 in favor of the GOP.

The current representatives for Legislative District 23, which stretches from south Yuma County up to western Maricopa County (Buckeye/Goodyear), are Democrat Mariana Sandoval and Republican Michele Peña. Both are running for reelection so Democrats at the state level have put money behind Matias Rosales, who has served as a San Luis City Councilman for 12 years.

Hobbs, a Democrat, made headlines for hundreds of vetoes in the past two years since she took office.

Saturday's visit was coordinated by the the Arizona Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which was co-created in 2012 by then-state senator Hobbs.

