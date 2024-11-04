© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arizona Gov. Hobbs talks to canvassers in Yuma hoping to flip state Legislature blue

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published November 4, 2024 at 12:34 AM MST
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks to canvassers at Joe Hendry Park in Yuma on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks to canvassers at Joe Hendry Park in Yuma on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs made a last-minute trip to Yuma on Saturday morning to meet with canvassers who are hoping to flip the state Legislature to Democratic control.

Currently, the Arizona House of Representatives has a 31-29 Republican advantage while the state Senate is 16-14 in favor of the GOP.

The current representatives for Legislative District 23, which stretches from south Yuma County up to western Maricopa County (Buckeye/Goodyear), are Democrat Mariana Sandoval and Republican Michele Peña. Both are running for reelection so Democrats at the state level have put money behind Matias Rosales, who has served as a San Luis City Councilman for 12 years.

Hobbs, a Democrat, made headlines for hundreds of vetoes in the past two years since she took office.

Saturday's visit was coordinated by the the Arizona Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which was co-created in 2012 by then-state senator Hobbs.

—-
Stay tuned to KAWC to hear what Gov. Hobbs told KAWC about flipping the Arizona Legislature blue and Kari Lake running for the U.S. Senate while Lake continues to sidestep questions about not admitting her 2022 defeat to Hobbs.
Tags
News Election 2024get out the voteArizona Gov. Katie Hobbs
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content