Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition Friday: Matias Rosales, counting lizards, dads and daughters

By Lou Gum,
Chris McDanielVictor Calderón
Published August 23, 2024 at 9:57 AM MST
00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

01:52-17:52 - Lou Gum speaks with LD23 Democrat Matias Rosales. The long-time San Luis City Council member talks about the priorities he would bring to the Arizona House from his southwestern Arizona community.

17:52-22:44 - Victor Calderon breaks down primary election results for Somerton and San Luis City Council races.

23:35-45:00 - Chris McDaniel joins biologists as they seek out the horned tail lizard. Surveys of the local population help keep them off the endangered species list and ensure MCAS-Yuma operations stay on track.

45:00-52:00 - Lou Gum speaks with Marilyn Lammel, recreation program supervisor for the City of Yuma about the 2nd annual Father/Daughter Ball, September 7th.

Arizona Edition Election 2024The City of YumaenvironmentMCAS Yuma
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
Chris McDaniel
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
