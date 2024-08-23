Arizona Edition Friday: Matias Rosales, counting lizards, dads and daughters

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

01:52-17:52 - Lou Gum speaks with LD23 Democrat Matias Rosales. The long-time San Luis City Council member talks about the priorities he would bring to the Arizona House from his southwestern Arizona community.

17:52-22:44 - Victor Calderon breaks down primary election results for Somerton and San Luis City Council races.

23:35-45:00 - Chris McDaniel joins biologists as they seek out the horned tail lizard. Surveys of the local population help keep them off the endangered species list and ensure MCAS-Yuma operations stay on track.

45:00-52:00 - Lou Gum speaks with Marilyn Lammel, recreation program supervisor for the City of Yuma about the 2nd annual Father/Daughter Ball, September 7th.