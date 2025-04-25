© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Tariffs, aid cuts and rural AZ; AWC welders help Yuma family

By Lou Gum,
Victor Calderón
Published April 25, 2025 at 9:59 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

1:50-16:15 - Lou Gum speaks with Julie Murphree, Strategic Communications Director at the Arizona Farm Bureau about mixed reactions among Arizona farmers and ranchers regarding tariffs. We also hear about a podcast from the AFB that puts a spotlight on the importance of Arizona agriculture in our history and on our plates.

16:20-20:40 - KUNC's Alex Hager visits the largest cloud seeding program in the nation to learn how it works and its potential to help the Colorado River.

21:20-32:15 - The Intern Show from the KAWC Student Newsroom.

40:40-44:45 - KAWC's Juan Garcia tells us about how Arizona Western College instructors and welders helped a Yuma family create a special bike.

44:45-49:30 - Lou Gum speaks with KAWC's newest reporter, Sisko Stargazer, who will focus on local education as our grant-funded education solutions reporter.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.

Tags
Arizona Edition Arizona Western CollegeWeldingArizona Farm BureauMedicaidrural Arizona
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Latest Episodes