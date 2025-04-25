Tariffs, aid cuts and rural AZ; AWC welders help Yuma family

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

1:50-16:15 - Lou Gum speaks with Julie Murphree, Strategic Communications Director at the Arizona Farm Bureau about mixed reactions among Arizona farmers and ranchers regarding tariffs. We also hear about a podcast from the AFB that puts a spotlight on the importance of Arizona agriculture in our history and on our plates.

16:20-20:40 - KUNC's Alex Hager visits the largest cloud seeding program in the nation to learn how it works and its potential to help the Colorado River.

21:20-32:15 - The Intern Show from the KAWC Student Newsroom.

40:40-44:45 - KAWC's Juan Garcia tells us about how Arizona Western College instructors and welders helped a Yuma family create a special bike.

44:45-49:30 - Lou Gum speaks with KAWC's newest reporter, Sisko Stargazer, who will focus on local education as our grant-funded education solutions reporter.

