How to confirm your mail in ballot was accepted

You've filled out your mail in ballot, dropped it your local post office mail slot, now what?

Voters can confirm receipt of their ballots though a query on the Arizona Secretary of State website.

The Arizona Voter Information Portal allows voters to enter some basic information about their identity to confirm when a ballot was mailed out, the date it was returned to the County Recorder, and whether it was accepted and the signature verified.

Over 50 million Americans have already cast their votes in the 2024 Election. That could delay verification of your ballot as election offices deal with the influx.

But if you mailed your ballot in weeks ago and do not see verification, call your local elections office and be patient. Some local offices have limited staff, and it may take a few

tries to get through.

La Paz County Elections Office contact info

Yuma County Elections Office contact info

If you have yet to send in your mail in ballot, the final suggested date to ensure receipt has passed, so voters are encouraged to turn their ballots in on election day at their polling place or in official drop boxes.

Check for drop boxes in Yuma County here.

Check for drop boxes in La Paz County here.