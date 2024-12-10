Free Christmas concert set for Friday in Yuma

This is the time of year Christmas and holiday events are being held throughout Yuma County.

If you are looking for a free event that is family friendly, consider A Christmas Candlelight Concert in Yuma. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson is holding the event Friday at 6:30 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish.

"It's always nice to meditate and give thanks for life, for health and for happiness," Carlos Zapién said. "Music is a good way to spread joy."

Carlos Zapién, a tenor and pianist, will lead the concert. Zapién is the artistic director and founder of the Cathedral Concert Series at St. Augustine Cathedral in Tucson. In Yuma, he will be accompanied by strings and a vocal quartet.

Zapién said people can expect to hear traditional Christmas hymns and carols including O Come O Come Emmanuel, Silent Night and O Holy Night.

