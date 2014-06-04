© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Immigration

Tucson Bishop Gerald Kicanas Talks Immigration Reform

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published June 4, 2014 at 6:30 PM MST
1 of 3
Bishop Kicanas, the Mass at the Border April 1st
James S. Wood
2 of 3
Bishop Kicanas, the Mass at the Border April 1st
James S. Wood
3 of 3
Bishop Kicanas
Diocese of Tucson

Arizona Edition - Last week, members of the U.S. Conference of Bishops led a mass for immigrants and their families at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.  It was meant to recall a mass conducted in Nogales on the U.S.-Mexico border two months earlier on April 1st.

After the mass, members of the delegation met with members of Congress, including House Speaker John Boehner to encourage them to take on immigration reform as soon as possible.

Gerald F. Kicanas, Bishop of Tucson, was one of the six clerics in attendance.  KAWC’s Lou Gum spoke to Kicanas from his office in Tucson about his trip and what the Delegation of Bishops hoped to accomplish…(originally aired 06/04/14).

This piece was featured in the June 4th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

Tags

Immigrationimmigration reformU.S. Conference of BishopsBishop KicanasCongressNogales
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content