Tucson Bishop Gerald Kicanas Talks Immigration Reform

Arizona Edition - Last week, members of the U.S. Conference of Bishops led a mass for immigrants and their families at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. It was meant to recall a mass conducted in Nogales on the U.S.-Mexico border two months earlier on April 1st.

After the mass, members of the delegation met with members of Congress, including House Speaker John Boehner to encourage them to take on immigration reform as soon as possible.

Gerald F. Kicanas, Bishop of Tucson, was one of the six clerics in attendance. KAWC’s Lou Gum spoke to Kicanas from his office in Tucson about his trip and what the Delegation of Bishops hoped to accomplish…(originally aired 06/04/14).

