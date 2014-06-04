Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary Summer Camps

© 2021 KAWC
Published June 4, 2014 at 6:30 PM MST

Arizona Edition - Finding things to do with your kids over the summer is a challenge for some working people.  A program at a zoo in Prescott may just have the right mix of education and fun. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett spoke with Heather Patrice Brown, the Events and Marketing Coordinator at the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary in Prescott to find out more about the zoo and its summer camps…(originally aired 06/04/14).

This piece was featured in the June 4th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

