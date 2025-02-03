Report: AZ above national average for degree attainment among adults

By Alex Gonzalez

Arizona has made notable progress in increasing the number of working-age adults who hold a degree or credential beyond high school.

According to the Lumina Foundation's latest Stronger Nation Report, the Grand Canyon State's attainment rate is nearly 56%.

And while Arizona sits above the national average, the foundation says there is still work to be done.

Teresa Lubbers - the president of the Sagamore Institute, based out of Indiana - argued that building consensus from the public, private, and philanthropic sectors can lead to higher attainment in the future.

"Not all credentials or all degrees are the same," said Lubbers. "I don't think that the salary alone can be the measure because some important jobs don't have the pay we think they should have, but economic mobility is an important way to measure it and all degrees and credentials should ensure economic mobility and meet workforce needs."

Lubbers said it is important to realize that there is a direct correlation between post-secondary education and having a good-paying job.

Post-high school attainment has increased 17% since 2009 in the U.S. It currently sits at nearly 55%.

Lumina Foundation recognizes that's progress, but it isn't enough to meet their 60% attainment goal by the end of this year.

Lumina Foundation says the ability to count short-term workforce-aligned credentials, such as certificate programs and industry recognized certifications, have contributed to the nation's overall progress in the last ten to 15 years.

They say these credentials help bridge skills gaps and offer opportunities for career advancement.

Lubbers said it is important for Arizonans to understand their economic security depends on having needed credentials.

"We have shifted thinking," said Lubbers, "to a learner-based system of higher education, that is future-focused, workforce aligned - and then we come up with the strategies that will do that. So I'm a big believer in strategic plans for higher education in states."

And while raising educational attainment numbers is important, ensuring equal opportunities for all is crucial as well.

Despite Black, Hispanic, and Native American, and Alaska Native adults having seen improvements over the last 15 years, Lubbers said more should be done to ensure they don't continue to lag behind White and Asian adults.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.